LUBBOCK, Texas — When some plants like cotton are having a rough year, some grapes seem to be better than ever according to Steve Newsom with English Newsom Cellars. Especially after some hard times, this harvest has been a silver lining.

“We’ve had two or three pretty tough years here on the Texas Plains, not just our vineyards just as a whole,” said Newsom. “There’s been some issues the last few years between wind and pollination and different things that have happened. Reds have really been short the last few years, so we’re super excited to see a really good red crop.”

The dry and windy high plains are ideal for a lot of vines. Even though we see a lot of that weather around there, Garrett Irwin, with Adelphos Cellars, said the heat has still had an impact.

“We had such a hot summer, typically that would speed us up, but we have seen years that it gets so hot that the vines kind of shut down in the middle of the summer and they don’t do a lot of maturing,” said Irwin. “It was just so hot and dry, mainly July and August, that some of our harvest has been pushed back.”

That delay comes from the chemistry in the grape. The balance between acidity and sugar is crucial when it comes to harvest, and Newsom said that timeline has made this crop a little trickier.

“Normally we build sugars fast,” described Newsom. “This year they seem to be a little bit slower and we can only think of the plants that didn’t so much specifically show stress like a cotton plant will, but it did seem to slow down some of the processes that go on with the biological processes within the plant slowed sugar building.”

As the harvest is closing out, folks like Katy Jane Seaton, with Farmhouse Vineyards aren’t hoping for rain just yet.

“Just get out of the hundreds at this point. 100 days in a row of 100-plus-degree weather is hard on any living thing,” said Seaton. “We would like to just see some low eighties, high seventies and those cooler nights we get that diurnal shift.”

Overall, however, folks in the wine business are feeling lucky this year.

“Typically, on a hot, dry year you also lose quantity; your grapes don’t weigh as much. We actually have not been seeing that this year, at least in our vineyard,” said Irwin. “Our tonnage has been average or slightly above average…The chemistry has been really, really good. The flavors in the grapes have been really, really good this year, so all in all, I’m really excited about the ‘23 finish.”

The harvest season will wrap up in about the next two to three weeks, and then the wine-making process will begin, which can take anywhere from a few months to a few years, depending on the type. But, either way, folks are excited for that process and for the 2024 season as well.