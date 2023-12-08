ESTACADO, Texas — A devastating fire on Thursday evening left a man on County Road 4000 in Estacado, Texas without a home, according to Fire Chief Josh King with the Lorenzo Volunteer Fire Department.

Although the man had minor injuries, “the house was a total loss,” said Chief King. He was displaced and it was unsure whether he was receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire at 7 p.m. It was so intense that approximately ten volunteer fire departments, including Lorenzo, Ralls, Crosbyton, Idalou, Petersburg, New Deal, West Carlisle, Roosevelt and Ransom Canyon, battled the flames. King said this emphasizes the need for more volunteers.

West Carlisle Fire Chief Tim Smith echoed similar sentiments as King.

“We can always use more volunteers,” said Chief Smith. “But the reason that [fire] required such a large response was because of its location.”

Estacado, a ghost town linking the far east borders of Lubbock County to Crosby County, presented a challenge in responding to the fire.

“If we did not shown up last night who would,” Smith said.

Volunteering at an FD has rewards beyond monetary value, Smith explained.

“It may sound cliche, but it’s about helping your fellow man and being a part of the solution,” said Smith. “If you want to help, we’ll let you help.”

Smith highlighted that 97 percent of firefighters in the US are volunteers, with 25,000 in Texas, and over 1 million nationwide.

Whether you want to put out fires or simply drive a truck, Smith encouraged participation saying, “there is always something you can do” adding that volunteer FDs will welcome you with open arms.

Contact your local volunteer fire department for more information on how to become a volunteer.