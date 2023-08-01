LUBBOCK, Texas – Southwest Lubbock has certainly picked up the pace over the last few years and has taken the title of the fastest-growing residential and commercial area in town.

“One Ford Road” is one new community that will add over 100 single-family homes to the area. In two weeks, new homeowners can begin moving in. There are currently 18 homes that are built and ready.

“110th St. and Milwaukee Ave. is blowing up this area of town,” said Shawn Anglin, a realtor with Steadfast Realty Inc. “The idea in this specific neighborhood is community living. I love the idea that you can let the kids get out from behind some screens and get out and play in some parks, and create good relationships with their neighbors. I think that’s just an important thing that we need today.”

With increasing interest rates, buying a house right now isn’t easy. To combat that, Blake Rasmussen, one of the owners of One Ford Road, said they’re keeping their pricing simple and cheap.

“First-time homebuyers don’t want the maintenance of a new home,” Rasmussen said. “Our houses are finished, complete and maintenance-free. Water, power, and all the maintenance of it, that’s all covered by the HOA. It is $45 a month. That’s about as cheap as you can get it here for a new community.”

Grassano Properties calls this part of town home as well. The company has owned and managed apartment homes in Lubbock for over three decades and just opened its corporate office in the booming part of town in May.

With the southwest region of Lubbock growing, we knew it would be the spot to fulfill all of our needs in the building of our office,” said Xandria Contreraz, a spokesperson for Grassano Properties. “We can’t wait to grow with our amazing community in the years to come.”

Another soon-to-be hotspot in Southwest Lubbock is a 70,000-square-foot retail, restaurant and office development called “114.Slide” at the southeast corner of 114th St. and Slide Rd.

This new mixed-use development is a thoughtful culmination of national and local users Lubbock knows and loves,” said Tate Martin, managing director at Egenbacher Commercial Properties.

Martin said some of the tenants at “114.Slide” include “The Plaza Restaurant,” “Crumbl Cookies,” “Jersey Mikes Subs,” “MotoMedi Mediterranean,” “Brookside Clothing,” and “Service Title.”

The latest market report from Coldwell Banker Commercial finds that growth in the South Lubbock and Milwaukee Ave. areas should continue for the years to come.

“Lubbock seems to be very insulated in the real estate market, even with interest rates being high,” Anglin said. “I think it’s a testament to what Lubbock brings in this area, as far as commerce and commercial development, as well as residential growth and we haven’t slowed down one bit. I think people are looking for a place that they can call home and Lubbock is a great place for that.”

To learn more about “One Ford Road,” you can visit their website or email them at info@onefordrd.com.

To explore the apartment communities that “Grassano Properties” has to offer, you can visit their website.

For leasing information at “114.Slide,” contact Tate Martin at Egenbacher Commercial Properties 281-974-6065.