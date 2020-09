LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) -- The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. The Major Crash Investigation Unit obtained a warrant for 29-year-old Benjamin Ray Mitchell for two counts of failure to stop and render aid causing death in a Sept. 15 fatal hit-and-run car crash. The warrant will be served by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan.

Shortly before 10:15 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling southbound within the 4600 block of Avenue Q with a Buick Lacrosse, driven by Mitchell, traveling behind it. The Buick struck the motorcycle and then fled the scene. The vehicle was located abandoned shortly after the crash.