LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Lovington firefighters were involved in a crash in Lubbock early Sunday morning, according to the Lovington Fire Department.

Two separate social media posts by the Lovington FD indicated that firefighters Zachary Crank and Michael Crank had been involved in an accident. Michael was killed in the accident while Zachary was in the ICU at a hospital.

“It is with deepest sadness that we share the news of the passing of our brother, Michael Crank,” one post read. “Please keep his family, friends, and brothers in service in your thoughts and prayers.”

A second post read, “Please keep Firefighter Zachary Crank in your thoughts and prayers. He is currently in the hospital recovering from a severe motor vehicle accident.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more information.

This is a developing story.