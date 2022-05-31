LOVING COUNTY— On Monday, a two-vehicle crash resulted in six people dead and four people with injuries.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported the crash took place at 6:00 AM on CR 300 at Ranch to Market Road 652, 21 miles north of Mentone.

According to DPS, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck slammed into the left side of a Ford F-250 pickup. The impact of the crash resulted in the Toyota traveling through the intersection and crashing its right passenger side into a utility pole.

Four passengers from the Toyota — Leoncio Tavera-Trejo, Marco Antonio Tavera-Trejo, Ernestro Lugo, and Efrain Cruz-Camacho— were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Ford came to a stop in a north barrow ditch. Christopher Villarreal and Alejandro Diaz were also pronounced dead on the scene.

Juvenal Segura was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock and listed under stable condition. Oscar Rico was also transported to UMC and listed under critical condition.

The speed limit of this area is 70 miles per hour and the road conditions were dry with clear weather.