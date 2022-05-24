SEAGRAVES, Texas – A fatal plane crash occurred Tuesday morning in Gaines County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The pilot, Ronald Wiebe,19, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Justice of the Peace, Bonnie Ericson. Wiebe was from Loop, Texas.

A farmer located southwest of Seagraves, Texas, reported finding the plane crash in his field between County Road 226 and 103.

The weather conditions were clear at the time of the plane crash.

The cause of the crash is still unknown at this time. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have begun their investigation.