TUCUMCARI, New Mexico— On Saturday, New Mexico State Police in Tucumcari responded to a shooting, which left one person dead.



Michael Arellano, 46, was identified as the victim. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to the Office of the Medical Investigator.



According to NMSP, Arellano was involved in a verbal altercation with Tyje Garrett, 42, at a graduation party at a Tucumcari residence. Arellano left the party and was seen walking north on Cemetery Road. Garrett also left the party in his truck.



“Garrett exited his truck and approached Arellano, after which a verbal altercation ensued” a NMSP press release stated. According to New Mexico State Police, Garrett shot Arellano multiple times.



Garrett was taken into custody without incident by Logan Police in Logan, New Mexico. He has been charged with first degree murder.