LUBBOCK, Texas — A 29-year-old man seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle Thursday morning has died, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in at 7:31 a.m. to the area near 19th Street and Memphis Avenue. At the time, LPD said the motorcyclist, Jay Chillous, was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance. LPD said Chillous was pronounced dead at UMC.

It appeared Chillous was traveling in the 3800 block of 19th Street, when a pickup truck, driven by 38-year-old Marco Nix, collided at the intersection, the press release said.

LPD said investigators with the Major Crash Investigation Unit are scheduled to conduct a follow-up investigation Friday morning at 9:15 a.m. This is expected to last about an hour and a half.

According to LPD, details are as follows:

Westbound traffic will be diverted south bound on to Louisville Avenue.