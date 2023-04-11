LOVINGTON, N.M. — Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of Alexis Avila who was accused of tossing her newborn baby in a trash dumpster in Hobbs.

People digging through the dumpster heard the baby crying and rescued him. He was exposed to freezing cold temperatures for at least six hours before being found.

The boy was transported to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock for intensive care and was later released to the custody of his father.

The incident in January 2022 was caught on surveillance video which then led to the arrest of Avila, age 18 at the time. She was indicted for both Attempted Murder and Felony Child Abuse Causing Great Bodily Harm. The jury can reject both charges or convict on one charge.

When police talked to Avila, she told investigators she had no idea she was pregnant until the day before. She gave birth in the bathroom of her parent’s home.

“Alexis [Avila] explained she panicked and didn’t know what to do or who to call after the fact,” an arrest warrant said. “[Avila] then stated she cut the umbilical cord, wrapped the baby in a towel and placed the baby inside a trash bag before she started ‘driving around.’”

The warrant said she admitted throwing the baby in a dumpster.

The trial got underway in the Lea County District Court in Lovington. KAMC reporter Claudia Puente is in the courtroom and will provide updates on jury selection and opening statements.

The trial was expected to last the rest of the week.