Father, daughter ice-cream run goes badly in Lubbock; dad goes to jail

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man was indicted on a felony charge of endangering a child and criminal negligence Tuesday. The case started when a police officer pulled over a 13-year-old girl driving an SUV on September 9 in the 2500 block of Avenue Q.

A police report said Javier Martinez-Aguilar, 42, was in the passenger seat.

“She was driving her stepfather to get ice cream because he was drunk,” a police report said.

The police report said Martinez-Aguilar allowed his 13-year-old stepdaughter to drive. She failed to yield right of way to a police unit. The police unit nearly crashed into Martinez-Aguilar and the girl.

Martinez-Aguilar was so drunk he had trouble getting his license out of his wallet, the police report said. The officer charged him with criminal negligence and child endangerment. He was transported and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the police report.

The girl’s sister came to the scene to give her a ride home.

Martinez-Aguilar was able to post bond to get out of jail.