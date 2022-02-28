LOVINGTON, New Mexico – The biological father of a baby thrown in a dumpster by a Hobbs teen in January said the baby was healthy, according to court testimony Monday.

The baby’s mother, Alexis Nicole Avila, 18, was charged with attempted murder. The father was testifying during a preliminary hearing on probable cause for Avila.

The newborn baby was found in a dumpster January 7 around 8:00 p.m., according to law enforcement at the time.

The father, who was identified by law enforcement in January as a minor, said he had taken custody of the baby who was doing fine. However, at the time of the incident, the baby was in grave danger and very close to death, according to court testimony.

The father said he took custody of the baby after the incident.