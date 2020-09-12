Father-son pilots from Houston offering special delivery of children’s packages for Lubbock Impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Impact:

John and Paul Prim are leaving Houston [Saturday] morning for a 3-legged cross country flight in order for Paul to complete some of his requirements for his pilot’s license. The first stop is the Slaton Airport, where the father-son team will hand off several dozen specially packaged gift boxes for the children and grandchildren of the women of Unpack Ministries*, which is housed at Lubbock Impact. Their Bonanza is expected to arrive around 10:15 am, Saturday, September 12.



The Prims are members of Faithbridge Church of Spring, TX. This church has been sending young mission teams to the Lubbock area since 2017, under the direction of Seth Martin, a former Lubbockite, who is currently serving as Faithbridge’s Missions Director. In March, Martin had to make the difficult call to Lubbock Impact’s executive director, Rory Thomas, to report that the 5-weeks of missions planned for the summer of 2020 needed to be canceled.|

“We were both sad. Faithbridge’s 5-week teams had helped us tremendously for the past 3 summers, and we were already planning a huge project for them to completely refloor our youth and children’s area.” Last summer the teams had updated and floored the Lubbock Impact Emergency Food Pantry. Martin told Thomas that they still wanted to do something.



“About a month later I received a note from Seth Martin introducing me to Michael Frnka…and this project was birthed! Frnka guided the mission group, made up of eighth-graders, as they created special encouraging boxes for the children and grandchildren of Unpack women. The eighth-graders also put together a Zoom-type video camp.



The boxes will be presented to the recipients at special ‘Manners Meals’ throughout the fall. The Manners Meals are sponsored by the MS Doss Foundation. Children and youth are taken to local restaurants and given basic instructions as to making reservations, ordering, proper and respectful restaurant behavior, and tipping. “They are also shown how to correctly set a table in the way Gloria Vanderbilt would admire. It will be a fun evening with some manner thrown in!” says Thomas.



“In a time when canceling the mission would have been acceptable, we appreciate the dedication Faithbridge showed toward our kiddos and the desire to still be an encouraging factor to the youth through this project.”

*Unpack Ministries is a two-tiered approach to help women unpack the pain of their pasts as well as help them on the road to residency where they can unpack their things and make a home for themselves and their children.

(News release from Lubbock Impact)