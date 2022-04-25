LUBBOCK, Texas — The suspect arrested in connection with the aggravated robbery of a vehicle on the Texas Tech University campus earlier this month now faces federal charges, according to an FBI affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

A crime alert notification from Texas Tech University Police Department said the crime occurred in the Clement Residence Hall parking lot during the early morning hours of Sunday, April 10.

Court documents further elaborated the incident occurred shortly before 3:00 a.m.

The victim told a campus police officer he was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect approached and knocked on the driver’s side window. He then forced the door open, displayed a knife and demanded the keys to the vehicle.

The suspect got into the vehicle and then drove away down 19th Street.

The victim left his wallet and iPhone in the vehicle, court documents said.

Campus police worked with the Lubbock Police Department to later locate and arrest the suspect.

Authorities were able to track the iPhone/vehicle to a pharmacy parking lot at 50th Street and Slide Road [Walgreens].

LPD officers arrived on the scene and found the vehicle abandoned.

Meanwhile, LPD received a call reporting a suspicious man hiding near the entrance of a nearby nursing home.

Officers arrived at the nursing home and observed the man discard a knife.

Police were able to identify the man as Victor Yannis Jr.

The affidavit said while officers were placing Yannis into custody for an unrelated warrant, he stated, “Y’all can’t pin that vehicle on me!”

Officers then took him across the street to where the vehicle was abandoned. The victim was also brought to the scene and identified Yannis as the suspect.

He was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he later bonded out.

Meanwhile, a Lubbock FBI agent assigned to the case noted in the affidavit a search of the vehicle’s VIN showed the vehicle was manufactured in Kentucky.

“The vehicle had been transported in interstate or foreign commerce; that is, it had been transported from one state to another or between any part of the United States and any other country,” the agent noted.

“Based on the aforementioned facts, there is probable cause to beloved Victor Yannis Jr. violated Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1), which makes it a crime for anyone to take or attempt to take a motor vehicle that has been transported in interstate or foreign commerce from a person by force and violence or by intimidation,” the affidavit said.

An arrest warrant was issued April 19 for the federal charges. Yannis was arrested April 22 in Plainview, according to court documents.