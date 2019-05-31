FBI and local law enforcement to host recruitment event in Lubbock

Photo from MGN Online

DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is press release from The Federal Bureau of Investigation:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Dallas Field Office / Lubbock Resident Agency, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff's Office, and the Lubbock Police Department will host a recruitment event, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Texas Tech Student Union Building, 2625 15th Street, Lubbock, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, including all college students and qualified candidates who are seeking a career like no other. The media is welcome to cover the event.

"The 35,000 people who comprise the FBI work as a team and we are dedicated to making a difference in our communities," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Niambi Tillman, FBI Dallas. "We are looking to recruit highly qualified candidates, from diverse backgrounds, who want to contribute to our mission."

Plan to attend if interested in law enforcement on the federal, state and local level. FBI Special Agents and members of the Bureau's professional support staff, as well as highway patrol officers, state troopers, sheriff's patrol deputies and local police will be present with more details on career paths. They will discuss their unique experiences and job responsibilities and offer information regarding career opportunities within their agencies.

Potential candidates are encouraged to visit www.fbijobs.gov, http://www.lubbocksheriff.com/job-openings, https://www.dps.texas.gov/employment/index.htm and https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/police-department.

Registration is not required. Simply attend and learn about multiple opportunities for employment in law enforcement.

