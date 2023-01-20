Image of Shemar Cameron Green provided by the Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas – Shemar Cameron Green, 19, was arrested by the FBI and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Friday, after being charged with five counts of child pornography charges, according to court documents.

EverythingLubbock.com first reported on Green after he was indicted on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor and two counts of Transportation of Child Pornography on December 14.

The indictment said that in early March of 2022, Green knowingly possessed “at least one image of child pornography… that involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age.”

The indictment listed three different devices involved in the crime, including an iPhone 7, iPhone XR, and an iPhone SE.

The indictment also said that in January of 2022, Green “knowingly transported child pornography.”

Federal prosecutors on Friday asked permission from a judge to keep Green locked up without bond while the criminal case proceeds.

As of Friday evening, Green remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center.