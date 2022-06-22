DALLAS (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Federal Bureau of Investigation Dallas: Field Office:

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno, acknowledged the efforts the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas and the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Ranger Division for their significant roles in investigating and successfully prosecuting significant fraud and public corruption investigations in FBI Dallas’ West Texas Resident Agency territory.

“Fraud and public corruption share a destructive impact – immeasurable damage to the public’s confidence. I am proud of the relationships that our Lubbock Resident Agency has built and maintained with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and local and state law enforcement. These partnerships are critical to meeting the FBI’s mission to combat public corruption and white-collar crime,” said Mr. DeSarno.

The recognition took place at Peoples Bank in Lubbock during a quarterly meeting of the West Texas Financial Institution Fraud Working Group and focused on two investigations:

First, a complicated, multi-year investigation that required dedicated financial crimes resources to investigate Reagor Dykes Auto Group owner Bart Wade Reagor, who was convicted in March 2022 of lying to an FDIC-insured bank, and fifteen of Mr. Reagor’s employees who pleaded guilty to various crimes involving dummy flooring and check kiting.

Second, a bribery case that resulted in the March 2022 conviction of former San Angelo Police Chief, Timothy Ray Vasquez who used his official position to assist a vendor win a multi-million dollar contract and as a result Vasquez personally financially benefitted.

Mr. DeSarno explained, “These types of investigations are complex and sensitive, and the professionalism displayed by the representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Mr. Hanna are to be commended. Residents of West Texas should be assured that the relationship of law enforcement in this community protects the best interests of the American people. Congratulations to each of you for your tremendous accomplishments on these investigations, and the work you do each day to uphold your oaths of office.”

FBI Director’s Certificates were presented to recognize the exceptional work and close coordination performed across the territory by:

Jeffrey Haag, Assistant United States Attorney and West Texas Branch Chief

Amy Burch, Assistant United States Attorney, Lubbock

Josh Frausto, Assistant United States Attorney, Amarillo

Sean Long, Assistant United States Attorney, Lubbock

John “Nick” Hanna, Sheriff, Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office*

*Held the position Texas Ranger, Texas Department of Public Safety at the time of the investigation.

The West Texas Financial Institution Fraud Working Group is led by FBI Dallas’ Lubbock Resident Agency and is an interagency partnership comprised of financial institutions and local, state and federal regulatory and law enforcement agencies, to include the financial institution security sector. In Lubbock the group began in July 2018 and expanded within the FBI Dallas Division territory to Amarillo in May 2022. Both groups meet quarterly to share intelligence, de-conflict cases and initiate joint investigations. For more information about becoming a member of the working group please contact 806-765-8571.

For additional information on the FBI’s: White-Collar Crime program, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/white-collar-crime or

Public Corruption program, please visit https://www.fbi.gov/investigate/public-corruption.

