FBI, Homeland Security execute search warrant at Lubbock dentist office

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with the Department of Homeland Security and the Lubbock Police Department executed a search warrant at the office of Lubbock dentist Jason P. White, D.D.S.

The office, located in the 4400 block of 98th Street, was raided by the multiple law enforcement agencies on Thursday.

Jason White, 41, was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center just before 4:30 p.m.

LPD said they could not confirm any charges at this point.

