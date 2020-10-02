FBI in Lubbock told of human trafficking story; it was fake news. Now there’s a price to pay

LUBBOCK, Texas — Ian Parker Mohn was sentenced Thursday to 15 months in federal prison for making false statements to the Lubbock office of FBI.

Court records said Mohn told the FBI about a human trafficking ring that took underage girls from El Salvador to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. FBI agents in Lubbock and Milwaukee spent time looking for the human trafficking ring only to find that Mohn made it up.

Court records said Mohn was interviewed by federal agents for four hours before he admitted the story was false.

This happened in March 2016. He was age 27 at the time. Mohn was not in custody as of Friday but must surrender himself to the Federal Bureau of Prisons on November 12.

His sentence was part of a plea deal he accepted in March.