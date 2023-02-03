LUBBOCK, Texas — Jesse Bergen Giesbrecht, 21, of Seminole, was under investigation by the FBI and accused of receiving and distributing child pornography after a CyberTip from Twitter alerted authorities about several photos posted on the social media platform, according to court records.

Federal court records made public on Friday said Giesbrecht was arrested in January after a traffic stop in Gaines County.

Giesbrecht admitted to law enforcement that he traded child pornography with “hundreds of individuals” on multiple platforms, including Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook and Telegram.

According to federal court records, Giesbrecht told a Twitter user that he had been “engaging in sexual activity” with a relative since she was about 5 years old. Giesbrecht admitted to sharing sexual images of the child, court records stated.

As of Friday, Giesbrecht was at the Lubbock County Detention Center with no bond listed, according to jail records.