FBI, LPD ask for public’s help in finding five fugitives after major drug bust

LUBBOCK, Texas — Law enforcement agencies on the federal, state and local levels successfully executed a major drug enforcement operation Wednesday.

The sting, dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” arrested 34 suspects on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations in Lubbock.

“This was a good day for the rule of law,” Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah said. “Dozens of criminals and their guns and their drugs were removed from the streets in a matter of hours. And the community here in Lubbock is safer because of that.”

The plan coordinated with the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies over the course of more than a year.

“These are the same individuals that are out there shooting in our streets and causing havoc within our neighborhoods,” LPD Chief of Police Floyd Mitchell said.

FBI Special Agent Matthew Desarno said the FBI asked for the public’s assistance to identify five remaining fugitives. Which included:

Christopher Ruiz (Lubbock)

Bobby Garcia (Lubbock)

Oscar Alcala, Jr. (Lorenzo)

Alexandra Cruz (Lorenzo)

Christopher Limbaugh (Littlefield)

Anyone with information on these suspects should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI.