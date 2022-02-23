LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Dallas recognized 15 law enforcement agencies in West Texas for combating crimes against children at an awards reception.

Some of the agencies include the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Slaton Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and more.

For more information, read the press release from FBI Dallas below:

FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno, acknowledged the efforts of 15 law enforcement agencies for their significant roles in combatting crimes against children at a recognition and awards reception held today.



More than 80 crimes against children cases were prosecuted in the West Texas area from 2019-2021. The 18 investigations highlighted today led to combined results of more than 270 years in federal prison and three life sentences.

The reception took place at Peoples Bank in Lubbock and recognized representatives from:



Brownfield Police Department

Department of Homeland Security,

Homeland Security Investigations

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office

Levelland Police Department

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office

Lubbock Police Department

Muleshoe Police Department

New Deal Police Department

Plainview Police Department

Shallowater Police Department

Slaton Police Department

Snyder Police Department

Texas Department of

Public Safety

Tulia Police Department

U.S. Attorney’s Office,

Northern District of Texas



“Each department should be commended for their dedication to removing individuals from our

society who prey on children,” said SAC DeSarno. “Thousands of children become victims of

crime every year and we must continue to use our combined law enforcement resources to seek

justice for victims, their families and other vulnerable members of our community.”



Two FBI Director’s Certificates were also presented to recognize the exceptional work and close

coordination performed across the territory by:

Lubbock Police Department Detective

and FBI Task Force Officer

John Bentley

U.S. Attorney’s Office,

Northern District of Texas

Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam



Mr. DeSarno explained, “Violent crime investigations with juvenile victims are complex and

sensitive, and the FBI is grateful for Task Force Officer William Bentley and Assistant U.S.

Attorney Callie Woolam’s contributions to investigating the crimes, conducting thorough

prosecutions all while providing protection for the victims.”