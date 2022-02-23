LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Dallas recognized 15 law enforcement agencies in West Texas for combating crimes against children at an awards reception.
Some of the agencies include the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Slaton Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and more.
For more information, read the press release from FBI Dallas below:
FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno, acknowledged the efforts of 15 law enforcement agencies for their significant roles in combatting crimes against children at a recognition and awards reception held today.
More than 80 crimes against children cases were prosecuted in the West Texas area from 2019-2021. The 18 investigations highlighted today led to combined results of more than 270 years in federal prison and three life sentences.
The reception took place at Peoples Bank in Lubbock and recognized representatives from:
Brownfield Police Department
Department of Homeland Security,
Homeland Security Investigations
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office
Levelland Police Department
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office
Lubbock Police Department
Muleshoe Police Department
New Deal Police Department
Plainview Police Department
Shallowater Police Department
Slaton Police Department
Snyder Police Department
Texas Department of
Public Safety
Tulia Police Department
U.S. Attorney’s Office,
Northern District of Texas
“Each department should be commended for their dedication to removing individuals from our
society who prey on children,” said SAC DeSarno. “Thousands of children become victims of
crime every year and we must continue to use our combined law enforcement resources to seek
justice for victims, their families and other vulnerable members of our community.”
Two FBI Director’s Certificates were also presented to recognize the exceptional work and close
coordination performed across the territory by:
Lubbock Police Department Detective
and FBI Task Force Officer
John Bentley
U.S. Attorney’s Office,
Northern District of Texas
Assistant U.S. Attorney Callie Woolam
Mr. DeSarno explained, “Violent crime investigations with juvenile victims are complex and
sensitive, and the FBI is grateful for Task Force Officer William Bentley and Assistant U.S.
Attorney Callie Woolam’s contributions to investigating the crimes, conducting thorough
prosecutions all while providing protection for the victims.”