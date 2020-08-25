FDA approves convalescent Plasma as emergency treatment for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, TX —The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of convalescent plasma, the blood component taken from those who have survived COVID-19 and is full of antibodies against the virus.

The FDA’s approval on Sunday was called an emergency use authorization, meaning that the treatment is permitted to be used on critically ill and hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma opens up the possibility for a faster treatment of COVID-19, since prior to this approval remdesivir was the only emergency-use treatment option available.

“They can use that as a treatment not necessarily to prevent it or treat it bu to lessen the symptoms of somebody who is maybe in a COVID crisis,” said University Medical Center nurse and blood donor Andria Cooley.

The treatment has not been approved as safe and effective by the FDA as of yet — leaving some researchers worried that not enough research has been done into how effective the treatment actually is.

But several studies are currently underway, testing the effectiveness of the treatment. Baker says that either way, transfusing plasma doesn’t have negative consequences.

“It’s only positive things. It either gives the patients a huge bump or a small bump, but either way it’s still a bump regardless,” Senior Recruitment Manager for Vitalant Brandon Baker said.

In Lubbock, around 5,300 people have recovered from COVID-19, but accordion to Vitalent only around 20 of those have donated their plasma at vitalent so far.

“We are specifically reaching out to people who have had COVID-19 and asking them to come back and donate their plasma,” said Baker. “Those recovered patients plasma… can kind of give [COVID-19 patients] a boost of immunity to help them in their recovery process.”

But only those who meet the requirements can donate plasma, meaning not all who have had COVID-19 are eligible to donate their plasma.

“There are people out there right now that have the ability to make such a positive impact in a COVID-19 patients life,” said Baker. “We are asking those 5,300 people to give us a call.”

While companies using plasma for commercial products can pay their donors, any donations going to hospitals or being transfused into COVID-19 patients must be voluntary.