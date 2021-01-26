FDA, doctors say mild symptoms more likely after second dose of virus vaccine

LUBBOCK, TX– The FDA warns that mild side effects are more likely after the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, but local doctors say that’s to be expected and should not be cause for alarm.

“Most people are going to have a sore arm and maybe feel a little bit fatigued, and about half of the people will have a headache,” Dr. Mike Ragain, Chief Medical Officer for University Medical Center, said.

Since the start of Lubbock’s vaccine rollout about a month ago, new data from the coronavirus tracking site Covid Act Now shows that more than 28,000 people in Lubbock County have received the first shot and nearly 5,500 have received the second shot.

Dr. Ragain is one of the nearly 5,500 who’ve gotten both doses, and after getting the second shot, he said his mild symptoms were only slightly more intense than the first round.

“I think my arm was maybe just a touch more sore but not a lot, and I felt a little fatigue the second day, the day after the immunization … Two days after, I was back to normal,” Ragain said.

He also said these symptoms typically go away in a day or two. He added that only 15 out of 100 will get a mild fever, and only one out of 100 will get a significant fever.

Both Ragain and Dr. Chris Bartlett, the senior pharmacy manager at Covenant Medical Center, made a point to remind people that these symptoms are the same ones they see every year with other common vaccines, such as the Influenza or Shingles vaccines.

“It’s the same side effects that we warn anybody about with vaccinations,” Dr. Bartlett said.

Bartlett also said the presence of these side effects is actually a good thing — they indicate the vaccine is working. Mild symptoms are the body’s natural immune response to a foreign body, and the reason the second shot can be more intense is because your immune system recognizes it from the first time.

“Your body has been sensitized with that first dose of vaccine, so when you do get that second dose, your body is already sensitive to it. Your immune system ramps up a little bit more aggressively,” Bartlett said.

According to Bartlett and Ragain, the vaccines are very safe, and the side effects are nothing to fear. By all means, they added, the potential side effects should not discourage anyone from getting the second dose. You don’t achieve virus immunity until about a week after your second shot.

“One of the big concerns that the public health experts have is that people will forgo their second dose because they had a little bit of reaction on their first one … It takes about a week after the second dose before you start to really get that high protection, like 90, 95 percent protection, and so really you’re weighing a little bit of side effects for a short period of time versus getting COVID-19 that could be lethal,” Ragain said.

If you have one of the rare allergic reactions, which would entail far more severe symptoms than fatigue or pain at the injection site, Ragain said doctors are equipped to treat you immediately on the vaccine site.

As for scheduling second shots, Pfizer’s second dose is 21 days after the first one, while Moderna’s is 28 days later. To schedule either your first or your second vaccine appointment, you can go to the City of Lubbock Health Department’s website or call the Health Department at 806-775-2933.