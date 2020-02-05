February 5th, 2020 Winter Weather Update

Happy Wednesday everyone! It has been a snowy day across the South Plains with high temperatures struggling to reach the freezing mark. We expect snow showers to continue through 6PM with accumulations continuing to grow between 1″-4″. Travel is extremely discouraged as roadways will be exceptionally icy and some roads could be impassible. Tonight temperatures will plummet back into the teens with the wind chill in the single digits. so if you do venture out, please make sure to wear lots of layers. Pets and potted plants need to stay indoors through at least tomorrow midday. Thankfully, sunshine and warmer temperatures return tomorrow with highs rebounding back into the low 50’s and then the low 60’s returning on your FINALLY Friday. We will continue to see temperatures fluctuate over the weekend and through the start of next week with precipitation returning next Tuesday so make sure to stay tuned for updates!