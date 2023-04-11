LUBBOCK, Texas — Jamie Lee Pruett, 49, who was arrested for a shooting spree in March that killed a man and left three people hurt, was indicted for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

On March 13, authorities responded to a series of shootings in Lubbock County that took place at a private residence, a game room and a convenience store in Slaton. After the Allsup’s shooting, Pruett headed westbound on Highway 84 from Slaton. Lubbock County court records said Pruett threw a gun out of the window before authorities got the car to stop.

A federal indictment filed Tuesday accused Pruett of possessing multiple guns. He was ordered to forfeit his firearms and any additional ammunition or magazines.

Suspect vehicle stopped by LCSO after game room shootings (Nexstar/Staff)

Along with his federal charge, Pruett also faced three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office previously said it planned on filing murder charges against Pruett. As of Tuesday, there was no murder charge listed on his jail records. Pruett remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a federal detainer and a $15,000,000 bond.