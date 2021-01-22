Federal court holds off decision on if Lubbock dentist stays in jail

LUBBOCK, Texas — During a hearing Friday, a federal magistrate did not decide to allow or not allow dentist Jason White to bond out of jail while he awaits trial on felony charges of distribution of child pornography.

During the hearing, the prosecution said White should stay in jail pending trial and argued that he is a flight risk.

The prosecution brought in Lubbock Police Detective Jeffrey Bushman as a witness. Bushman said he believes the pattern of predatory abuse has been going on for 25 years and that additional victims beyond the original three are coming forward.

Bushman said White is a danger to society, and that there are no conditions that would make it okay for White to be out of custody pending a trial.

The defense brought in a former FBI agent and cop who currently works as a private investigator. The investigator said he interviewed 12 people, including White’s employees and friends who all said he is a good man who they trusted their children to be around.

The defense argued for White to be released on house arrest or with an ankle monitor pending a trial. They said White would not be granted access to the internet during his release.

On Wednesday, a civil lawsuit accused White of running a child pornography business.

White has also been charged with sexual performance of a child after parents came forward accusing White of grooming children for sexual abuse.

The judge said he would send out a written decision on whether White can be released or not, or if he would set another hearing next week.

Bond was requested at $150,000 on state the charge. The federal bond has not yet been set.

