LUBBOCK, Texas– A federal charge of possession of a stole firearm was dropped against Hollis Daniels, according to federal court records.

Daniels was recently sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on February 24 for shooting and killing Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Jr in 2017.

He was initially indicted on the Possession of a Stolen Firearm in October 2017.

Court records said the maximum sentence for the charge of a stolen firearm was 10 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release.

In any other circumstance, the federal sentence would “run concurrently with his state sentence,” however, “[Daniels] was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, any federal sentence would not increase [his] punishment.”