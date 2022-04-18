LUBBOCK, Texas — Federal prosecutors issued a statement Monday saying Gene Garcia Solis, 48, pleaded guilty to interstate threatening communications. Solis accepted a plea agreement in the first week of April but it still needed the approval of a federal judge before the guilty plea could be accepted.

Related Story: Federal case directly contradicts previous official records in armed police standoff

The day before Thanksgiving, 2021, Solis told an LPD officer via text message that he planned to kill his ex-wife and then commit suicide, previous court records said. Police set up surveillance at the ex-wife’s house. That night, Solis drove by the home, court records said.

“When officers attempted to stop his car, he fled,” federal prosecutors said on Monday. The chase was called off, court records said. But then, Solis was spotted again and during a second chase, he crashed near the Texas National Guard Armory.

“Mr. Solis exited the vehicle, fired several rounds from an AR 15-style rifle, and ran inside the Armory,” a federal statement on Monday said. “He finally surrendered to law enforcement after about a 30-hours standoff.”

The federal statement said Solis will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in prison.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to a spokesperson with USAO concerning contradictions between original court records and federal court records filed in early April.

In response, USAO said, “You’d have to ask the Lubbock Police Department about how their investigation evolved over time. The language in a factual resume is influenced by both prosecutors and defense attorneys.”

As of Monday, Solis remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant — each with a $250,000 bond.

The following is a press release from the US Attorney’s Office (USAO):

Lubbock Man Pleads Guilty to Thanksgiving Week Threat Against Ex-Wife

A Lubbock man pleaded guilty today to threatening to kill his ex-wife, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham.

Gene Garcia Solis, 48, was charged via criminal complaint in November 2021 and indicted the following month. He pleaded guilty on Monday to interstate threatening communications.

According to plea papers, Mr. Solis admitted that on Nov. 24, 2021 – the day before Thanksgiving – he told a Lubbock police officer that he planned to kill his ex-wife and anyone who tried to stop him and then commit suicide.

Fearing for his ex-wife’s safety, officers set up surveillance at her residence. That evening, at around 10:30 p.m., Mr. Solis drove by the home.

When officers attempted to stop his car, he fled. Nearly three hours later, law enforcement spotted the defendant in Hale Center, Texas, and once again attempted to stop his car. He attempted to flee, but hit a spike strip and crashed in the parking lot of a Texas National Guard Armory.

Mr. Solis exited the vehicle, fired several rounds from an AR 15-style rifle, and ran inside the Armory. He finally surrendered to law enforcement after about a 30-hours standoff.

He now faces up to five years in federal prison. His sentencing date has not yet been set.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, Lubbock Resident Agency, and the Lubbock Police Department conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Hale County Sheriff’s Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeff Haag and Callie Woolam are prosecuting the case.