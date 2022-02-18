

POST, Texas — Garza County Judge Lee Norman released a video (via the Facebook page of The Post Dispatch) saying the Federal Bureau of Prisons decided to not renew its contract with Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post.

Judge Norman received formal notice at 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

“The federally-owned units have bed space, actually, and they don’t need the private prisons,” Norman said.

Norman said the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has been the main “vendor,” which sends prisoners to Management and Training Corporation, which in turn houses the prisoners inside the Dalby Unit. Garza County owns the unit but MTC operates it.

Norman met with MTC corporate officials for an hour, most of which was focused on finding a new customer.

“We have a great facility,” Norman said, “which is air-conditioned, which is not always the norm in Texas.”

“Our employees are teachable. They want to work,” Norman said. “MTC has been a very good partner with Garza County, as I said, and we’ll be working together.”

“We’re very much in agreement — we want to keep our facility open.”

Norman said, “We faced this same thing five years ago, and we were successful.” But also freely admitted, this brings Garza County the Dalby Unit to a crossroads.

Norman said the next step is for MTC and for him personally to work with state and federal contacts to see if a new source of prisoners can be found for the Dalby Unit.

The BOP website as of Friday morning listed “1,598 federal offenders.”

The MTC website, in a 2019 posting, said the Dalby Unit had 318 employees.