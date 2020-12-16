“Feed a Friend – It’s as Easy as Pie” fundraiser nets over $77.6K

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:

For the 29th consecutive year, Lubbock Meals on Wheels partnered with Mrs. Smith’s, United Supermarkets, KAMC, and KLBK, for the “Feed a Friend – It’s as Easy as Pie” fundraiser. Lubbock Meals on Wheels receives no government funding, and we are not a United Way agency. We rely completely on private funding and the Lubbock and Wolfforth communities. We prepare, package, and deliver hot meals five days each week. We currently serve over 900 people. As our community continues to grow, the need for our services also grows.

We appreciate the hard work of the checkers and managers at United Supermarkets, KAMC/KLBK, Mrs. Smith’s Pies, and our generous community. For everyone’s health and safety, we were not able to have our volunteers in the stores this year soliciting donations. We appreciate United Supermarkets for their generous gift to offset some of what the volunteers generally raise. While we did not quite meet our goal of $80,000.00, we came close, raising $77,688.67 to help our homebound and elderly neighbors remain independent. One hundred percent of this money remains local and helps people remain at home, well fed, and independent.

We extend our sincere gratitude to all of those who were kind enough to donate during this fundraiser. Thanks to Mrs. Smith’s, The United Family, KLBK, and KAMC for sponsoring this annual event. We appreciate the radio stations that helped promote our cause. It would not be the same without the annual pie eating contest and all those fun-loving contestants. Congratulations to this year’s pie eating winner, Tim McCullar, store director at United at 4th & Milwaukee! Once again, Allen Smith and his team at the 98th and Quaker Market Street was the winning store and will keep the traveling trophy. We are extremely grateful for this support from our generous community which helps us address a significant need in our community and serves as a reminder of the true reason for the season.

Merry Christmas and Season’s Greetings to all!

