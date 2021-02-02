Feeling sick? The recent dust storm may be to blame

LUBBOCK, TX — If you’ve been feeling on the verge of a cold this week, before your mind jumps to COVID-19, some doctors are saying the Hub City’s recent dust storm may be the reason why.

One doctor said that after the storm, which dumped dirt across the South Plains over the weekend, he’s seen an increased number of patients coming in with allergy-like symptoms.

“All of [the debris], when it gets into your nose and into your airways, it’s basically just one big irritant, so your nose can run. You may feel like you’re wheezing a little,” Dr. James Tarbox, a doctor who specializes in allergies and immunology at Texas Tech Physicians, said.

Coughing and congestion are just a few of the symptoms you could be feeling after the storm that hammered West Texas. High winds, strong enough to flatten trees, made the roads hazardous and even ripped metal off buildings. They pushed pollen, pieces of debris and other particles into the air we breathe.

If you have asthma or seasonal allergies, Dr. Tarbox said dust storms could make them worse, but even if you don’t have preexisting lung issues, Tarbox added you could still feel sick and develop a cough and irritated eyes after inhaling the flying dirt and debris.

“When you have that much debris in the air, not only is it stuff like sand and other particulates, but there’s also bacteria and viruses,” Tarbox said.

But during the pandemic, these symptoms could sound similar to those of the coronavirus. Tarbox offered some simple tips to help distinguish between COVID-19 and allergies.

“[COVID-19] tends to have more flu-like symptoms … fevers and chills,” Tarbox said.

However, the biggest difference between the two is COVID-19’s telltale loss of taste and smell. If you have the virus or have had it recently, Tarbox also emphasized these dust storms could make you feel worse too, and if there’s another dust storm, you should try to stay indoors or wear a face mask if you have to venture outside.

“[The dust storm] could actually worsen your symptoms, so that’s something to keep in mind if you’ve actually been diagnosed with COVID-19. You have to be even more vigilant,” Tarbox said.