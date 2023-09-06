LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Texas law deems fentanyl overdoses as a “poisoning,” allows prosecutors to seek a murder charge when someone distributes a deadly dose of fentanyl is now in effect. House Bill 6 is one among a few other Texas laws that are cracking down on fentanyl distribution around the state.

Cole Watts, the COO for Stages of Recovery Addiction Services, said the new law could help to lower the number of overdoses in Lubbock.

“Fentanyl rises every day if not every week or month,” Watts said. “Fentanyl overdoses happen much more frequently in Lubbock than they ever have before.”

According to The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, more than two thousand Texans died from fentanyl overdoses last year. The highest number of deaths occurred in Harris County, where 500 people lost their lives.

According to Watts, the law could discourage drug dealers from selling fentanyl in the first place.

“A lot of your mid-level dealers … they might take the weed still; they might take the cocaine to sell still but they are not touching fentanyl – even in the open market because of the heat around it. I think this [law] adds to that and I think it could definitely be a big, big factor in helping,” Watts said.

However, there are some concerns that the new law could discourage people from calling the police in an overdose situation, for fear of getting in trouble.

Watts said he understands this concern is present, but believes anyone who witnesses an overdose should call 911 regardless.

“If your friend or if somebody is overdosing, you need to call 911. I promise it’s worth it,” Watts said.

The Lubbock Police Department agrees with Watts. LPD also said investigations into these new cases will require a lot of work to trace where the fentanyl came from, but they are glad to have this new tool to hold people accountable and hopefully lower overdose rates.