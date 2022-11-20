LEVELLAND, Texas — The Levelland Main Street Program, the Levelland Marigolds and South Plains College will host the Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square on Thursday, December 1.

The festival will take place from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m.

According to a press release from the Levelland Main Street Program, the festival includes a tree lighting, parade, a visit from Santa Claus and even a snowfall fight.

The public can also enjoy the sounds of Christmas thanks to Hockley County Courthouse sound system and Levelland ISD school choirs.

LEVELLAND, TX — The Levelland Main Street, Levelland Marigolds and South Plains College Student Relations, are thrilled to partner together, once again this year for a West Texas Festival of Lights Christmas on the Square.

We’ll kick things off at South Plains College as Dr. Satterwhite and Miss Caprock, join forces to light the amazing parade of trees on the West Entrance to the SPC campus on College Avenue. Once the trees are lit, the parade officially kicks off and winds it way through the campus and on to College Avenue.

The Main Street West Texas Christmas Lighted parade, will boast floats from various businesses, schools, organizations, families and non-profits. We can’t WAIT to see how a “West Texas Christmas” is celebrated all in lights. The parade will make it’s way downtown, as it turns West on Houston and stops to drop off the long awaited jolly man in the bright red suit…Santa Claus!

Santa’s helpers, the Levelland Marigolds, will greet you at the gazebo and assign you a colorful ticket. Once you have your ticket, you can go enjoy the other festivities, as you wait for your color to light up. Once it does, you make your way back to the gazebo and take your place in line to see Santa. Meanwhile, South Plains College Student activities will be entertaining the masses with holiday bounce houses, games and more. Enjoy the sounds of Christmas thanks to Hockley County Courthouse sound system and the LISD School Choirs. The choirs estimated times:

6:45 – ABC

7:10 – Capitol

7:35 – LIS

8:05 – LMS & LHS

Enjoy a soft kooshie family snowball fight at Snowball Crossing, *Please remember to leave the snowballs on the lawn when you’re done, or put them back in the large containers, for others to enjoy year after year, activities available in North Pole Park, Food Trucks, coffee or cocoa, and walk around and look at the amazing decorated windows of our downtown merchants.

It’s rumored we may get a visit from the Grinch and his friends, who will be performing for your entertainment and you never know who else you might see!

Celebrate the reason for the season, by dropping off an unwrapped toy for a Hockley County child. What a great way to celebrate the spirit of giving with your family and friends. Look for the dropoff location on the courthouse lawn. If you would like to drop off a toy before the 1st, you may do so, at City Hall.

It’s shaping up to be a West Texas Christmas to Remember, December 1, 2022, on the square in Downtown Levelland, The City of Mosaics, where we’re Living la Vida Mosaic!