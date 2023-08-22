LUBBOCK, Texas — The FiberMax Center for Discovery received a $10,000 donation from the South Plains Electric Cooperative and CoBank to help its new development section “AgWorks.”

The check presentation will be on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery, said a press release.

According to the release, the AgWorks gallery will be scheduled to open in Fall of 2024. The gallery aims to be interactive, fun and targeted towards children 4th grade and younger.

FiberMax Center for Discovery’s focus will be to educate and help everyone understand where “their food and fiber comes from.” Additionally the release stated, “there is a need to educate [children] about the vital role agriculture plays in our society.”

Activities that will be provided include agricultural career mentors, a crop cycle, farm-to-table market, healthy eating and more.

The South Plains Electric Cooperative and CoBank expressed in the release that its “happy to partner with FiberMax Center for Discovery to develop this educational career.”

According to the release, the SPEC gives back to charities and organizations in the local communities it serves. CoBank also commits to “supporting the communities it serves and regularly partners with its customers…,” said the release.

South Plains Electric Cooperative General Manager, Dale Ancell, said “Our goal is to improve the quality of life in our communities, and that goes beyond just providing electricity. We invest in our local kids because we know they are the future…”

Additionally the SPEC was “happy to partner with CoBank once again, and… help make a difference locally.”

“Agriculture is still the backbone of our economy in this area. It’s important to share that story with people of all ages, but especially children,” said Lacee Hoelting, Executive Director at FiberMax Center for Discovery.

CoBank also expressed in the release that it is “proud to partner with customers like South Plains Electric Cooperative…”