Fields of Faith at Jones AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, October 9

The Greater South Plains Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) will host the annual student-driving, student-led Fields of Faith event Oct. 9 at Jones AT&T Stadium expecting thousands of students in attendance. On a national level, in 2018 alone, more than 198,000 people gathered on 521 athletic fields and gymnasiums across the country.

The Fields of Faith event will offer hope in a world where students are faced with many challenges, such as hopelessness, loneliness, depression, suicide, drugs, alcohol and more.

“In a world where bad news seems to be the norm, we’re happy to share the great news that lives are being changed through Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Fields of Faith,” said FCA Executive Director of Ministry Advancement Jeff Martin. “From the student leaders who take on the responsibility to bring Fields of Faith to their communities to the skeptical or hurting teen who might be attending for the first time, we see time and again that Fields of Faith motivates, energizes, rejuvenates and unites. Jesus takes hold of lives right there on the athletic fields, and we are continually amazed at what He does each year in young peoples’ lives.”

WHO:

FCA Greater South Plains

WHAT:

Fields of Faith

WHERE:

Jones AT&T Stadium, 2526 Mac Davis Lane, Lubbock, TX 79407

WHEN:

Program starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

WHY:

Student-driven, student-led event will highlight how hearts have been changed by Christ.

HOW:

Learn more at http://fcalubbock.org/

COST:

Free

Those interested in bringing Fields of Faith to their area may visit www.fieldsoffaith.com for more information on how to host a field event, sign up to attend a field or register a field. For details on how to become involved with FCA on campus, or to start an FCA presence at school, visit www.fca.org/get-involved.

