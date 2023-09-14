LUBBOCK, Texas— Fiestas Patrias is more than a party in the park. It’s a moment in Mexican history celebrated all over the country and Mexico on Septiembre diez y seis, or September 16.

Zenaida Aguero-Reyes, President of Fiestas del Llano, said the non-profit organization hosts the event every year. She said it’s something that has been in her family for generations.

“So I have honestly been putting on well, being the director of it or the president of the Fiestas del llano probably since 2010,” Aguero-Reyes said. “I have grown up with this. But it is almost all my life when I was five years old, my father was part of the organization.”

Zenaida is now making it her goal to educate others on the importance of Fiestas Patrias and share her culture with future generations to pass it on.

“It means a lot to me to be able to continue to do this not only in memory of my dad but just for the sake of being proud of who I am. It’s been ingrained in me forever and I just continue to do it and I love to do it,” Aguero-Reyes said.

Aguero-Reyes said it’s still a parade and party for everyone in Lubbock to come out and enjoy. After receiving special funding from Civic Lubbock through the Cultural Arts grant Fiestas Patrias was able to make the event completely free to the public.

“It highlights Mexican culture … and it’s important that we support and recognize and appreciate all segments of our community and what they contribute, their history, their traditions,” said Jim Douglas, president of the Civic Lubbock board.

This year’s Fiestas Patrias kicks off this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with a parade on Broadway, Followed by a party in Buddy Holly Park from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. with food, live music, and entertainment.

For the full list of this year’s Fiestas Patrias events, visit here.