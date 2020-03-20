Fourth and fifth COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lubbock area, possible exposure locations

LUBBOCK, Texas — The fourth and fifth cases of coronavirus in the Lubbock area were confirmed Friday, according to City of Lubbock officials.

There were also five new locations confirmed to be at low risk, plus two locations that were already disclosed for a total of seven.

They are as follows:

March 14 Sunset Church of Christ — Graduation Ceremony

March 15 Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport between 8:45 pm to 9:15 pm

March 15 Roses Café at 4th and Quaker from 9:30 pm until close (11:00 pm)

March 16 Walmart Frankford and Loop 289 between 9:30 am and 11:00 am

March 16 Hobby Lobby 76th Street between 9:30 am to 11:00 am

March 16 Market Street Quaker and 19th Street between 9:30 am and 11:00 am

March 16 Dollar General 5004 34th Street between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm

The city held a press conference at 6:00 p.m. to discuss the confirmed case. The city had previously said there would not be a press conference held on Friday.

The two newly confirmed cases were a person aged 30-40 who travelled outside of the country and a person aged 15-25 with an unknown exposure location.

The first case of a Lubbock resident was confirmed March 17, along with a second case from a Hockley County resident.

A third case was confirmed by the City of Lubbock on Thursday afternoon.

A second Hockley County case was confirmed Thursday evening, but the City of Lubbock has not taken jurisdiction over it.

