Fifty reported suicides in Lubbock area so far in 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the Lubbock area, the medical examiners office reports there are 50 reported suicides so far in 2019. Forty of those were males, and the remaining ten were female.

In 2018, there were 57 reported suicides. Forty-four males and 13 females.

Between 2009 and 2017, there were 435 suicides, with 335 of those male and 89 female.

In 2018, July had the most suicides with 7, and in 2019, February had the most with 9.

Behind those numbers, however, there are people, and family and friends affected.

In 2010, Jessie Garcia lost his son to suicide.

“He was an amazing, talented artist,” Garcia said. “When it did ultimately happen, we were just lost.”

Garcia said he misses his son every day.

“Every waking moment,” Garcia said.

Since losing his son, he has started an annual concert to raise awareness called ‘Manuel’s Song.’ He said the event is meant to provide unity to those affected by suicide, or those who may be going through a difficult time.

“We have pamphlets there. We have resources there,” Garcia said. “I can’t quit. I have no choice. I’m doing it for him, and especially for myself and for my family and for my loved ones.”

Ann Casiraghi volunteers with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in Lubbock. The non-profit organization visits schools to talk about suicide. Like Garcia, Casiraghi also lost a family member to suicide.

“I lost a cousin to suicide and so I was 20, he was 21 and we were very close and that suicide impacted our family,” Casiraghi said.

Casiraghi also said she has lost two childhood friends and a boyfriend to suicide.

“Bring awareness about suicde is to talk about suicide,” Casiraghi said. “It’s just kind of what my journey is right now.”

Suicide Rates in Lubbock Area:

2018

JAN- 7, MALE 7, FEMALE 0

FEB- 3, MALE 3, FEMALE 0

MARCH- 3, MALE 2, FEMALE 1

APRIL- 6, MALE 3, FEMALE 3

MAY- 5, MALE 5, FEMALE 0

JUNE-6, MALE 4, FEMALE 2

JULY-7, MALE 6, FEMALE 1

AUG-6, MALE 3, FEMALE 3

SEPT- 4, MALE 4, FEMALE 0

OCT- 3, MALE 0, FEMALE 3

NOV-1, MALE 1, FEMALE 0

DEC-6, MALE 6, FEMALE 0

2019

JAN- 8, MALE 6, FEMALE 2

FEB- 9, MALE 8, FEMALE 1

MARCH- 4, MALE 1, FEMALE 3

APRIL- 5, MALE 4, FEMALE 1

MAY- 4, MALE 3, FEMALE 1

JUNE- 8, MALE 6, FEMALE 2

JULY- 5, MALE 5, FEMALE 0

AUG- 6, MALE 6, FEMALE 0

SEPT- 1, MALE 1, FEMALE 0

For those seeking help, there are hotlines available 24/7.

The national suicide hotline number is 1-800-273-8255.