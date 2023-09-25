LUBBOCK, Texas – Lloyd Gray King, 32, was arrested on September 18 for a 2021 shooting at a smoke shop in the 5300 block of Slide Road, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

King was charged with Aggravated Assault of a Deadly Weapon.

In December of 2021, King and the victim arrived at the smoke shop, said a report from the Lubbock Police Department. The two were arguing with each other while in the store, the report said. The victim left the store while King called someone asking for help.

The victim arrived at the store again and continued to argue with King, then left for a second time, said the report. The victim came back to the store a third time and punched King in the face, knocking him over, the report said. King pulled out his gun and pointed it at the victim who was standing in the entryway, according to the report.

The report said King missed the victim in the entryway and instead shot a victim who was standing in the parking lot. The victim was shot in his right knee and sent to the University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

As of Monday, King was held in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.