LUBBOCK, Texas — A fight broke out over candy at Lubbock’s Fourth on Broadway parade Monday, according to a police report. During the fight, a woman intentionally backed her vehicle into a victim.

According to the police report, the victim told officers she and her family left the scene after the confrontation to diffuse the situation. She said she was approached by the suspect, who was in her vehicle.

The argument continued, leading to the suspect hitting the victim with the back of her car, a witness told police.