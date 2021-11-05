Fight Human Trafficking in our area: Community invited to Art Sale & Auction

Hillary Cobb, Executive Director of One Voice Home, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 4th annual Art of Freedom Art Sale and Auction.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday November 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion.

Those who cannot attend in person can participate via the online auction. The following is a press release from One Voice Home:

“One Voice Home is proud to present The 4th Annual Art of Freedom – Art Sale & Auction. When 16 year old, Garland Spore, learned that girls her age were being sex trafficked in our area, she became determined to help make a difference. Her vision of an art show to raise funds for this cause has grown into The Art of Freedom, the signature fundraiser to support survivors at One Voice Home.

One Voice is a faith-based, trauma informed, safe space for minor & young adult survivors of sex trafficking, ages 12-23. At One Voice participants receive individualized wrap-around care, tailored to each survivor’s healing journey, including emotional, mental, spiritual, educational, and physical tools for them to find individual success!100% of The Art of Freedom Event proceeds will benefit One Voice Home. The West Texas community will come together at Texas Tech University Frazier Alumni Pavilion to fight against sex trafficking and show surviors that we are here for them and that they matter!

For additional event information, please call Tracee Spore: 806.535.1960, or send an email to artoffreedom@OneVoiceHome.org.

Sponsored By: Mighty Wash • Hill & Ioppolo Oral Surgery • H-E-B • Theora • Livingston Hearing Aid Center • Bazar Solutions •Craig & Heather Bragg • Mercy Multiplied • Lubbock Urology • United Family • Interim HealthCare • 24K Health Solutions • First United Bank • From the Physicians of Lubbock County Medical Society.

For more information on One Voice Home visit: OneVoiceHome.org”