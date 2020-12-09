Fight led to shooting, but gunman fired again as victim was on the floor bleeding

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Halloween party led to a fight and a shooting, according to official records, and while the victim, Paul Luna, was lying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot, the suspect, Joshua Rosales, 29, shot him again.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained the warrant Wednesday while looking for information in a completely unrelated case. The warrant provided new information which had not yet been reported publicly.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded in the early morning hours of November 1 to 12104 U.S. Highway 87 for shots fired. Luna had “multiple gunshot wounds” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The warrant said approximately 20 to 30 people went to the party.

Luna and [another person] were involved in a physical fight and were on the floor. Multiple statements identified Rosales as the person who walked up to the fight between [the other person] and Luna and shot Luna. Rosales then walked out the door. Just seconds later, Rosales returned to where Luna was lying on the floor bleeding and several witnesses were attempting to render first aid to Luna. Rosales stepped to where Luna was on the floor and shot him multiple times as he lay on the floor.

Several people at the party knew Rosales for many years, the warrant said. They were able to positively identify him as the shooter. The warrant did not say why Rosales shot Luna again after the fight stopped and Luna was on the floor bleeding.

Rosales was not in custody Wednesday, officials confirmed. He remained wanted for murder.

On November 5, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said, “If you have any information on the location of Joshua Angel Rosales please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 806-775-1422.”

Anonymous tips can also go to Crime Line at 806-741-1000. The Metro Crimes Unit, a joint operation of LCSO and the Lubbock Police Department, continued to investigate as of Wednesday.