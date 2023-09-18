LUBBOCK, Texas — A victim was stabbed in a civil disturbance call Thursday night, according to a police report from the Lubbock Police Department. Two suspects, Tony Moreno, 47, and Allison Paige Moreno were arrested.

According to the report, officers were called to the area of 2601 136th and told that people were fighting in the yard and someone was stabbed. Allison’s sister said that Tony stabbed the first victim, Eden Garcia, in the lower back.

Garcia even told LPD “the older one did it” and the police report said it was believed that he was referring to Tony.

Officers saw Tony exit the residence and took him into custody at gunpoint, along with Allison and a neighbor.

A second victim, Allison’s cousin, told police she fought three people to protect Allison, the police report said. The victim said a suspect pointed a gun at the victim’s face and yelled “Ima kill yall!,” then drove away.

According to the police report, the fight began when a car payment from Garcia and his significant other was not made to Allison and her boyfriend. Garcia and his significant other went to Allison’s house and tried to fight her over the vehicle, the police report said.

Tony and Allison were arrested and transported to Lubbock County Detention Center without incident. Tony remained booked as of Monday.