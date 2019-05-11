“Fill the Boots Up” fundraiser Saturday to benefit the Regional Monument of Courage

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The Military Order of the Purple Heart – Chapter 0900, The VFW – Post 2466, Remember our Heroes and the Friends of the Monument of Courage:

Volunteers with the Military Order of the Purple Heart and VFW will be at a two of Lubbock’s busiest intersections collecting donations for the Regional Monument of Courage, to be located near the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial at 82nd and Nashville.

It’s called a “Fill the Boots Up” effort, and you’ll see the volunteers and their boots on the South Loop at both Quaker Ave. and Slide Road.

The Monument of Courage will pay tribute to the courage of our area’s Gold Star Families, Purple Heart recipients, and Medal of Honor recipients.

Date :

Saturday, May 11th



Time :

1:30pm – 4 pm

Locations :

Slide Road and South Loop 289

Quaker Avenue and South Loop 289

