LUBBOCK, Texas – Covenant Medical Center raised the last beam to their new Hope tower. The expansion hopes to provide relief after being short of beds, welcoming 89 new beds to the facility.

“Covenant’s been short of beds for quite some time, and this will give us the ability to provide more care to the region, not just Lubbock but the whole region that we serve. West Texas and eastern New Mexico, it just gives us the capacity to serve parts of the community,” said Kelly McDaniel, Executive Director for Covenant Health.

Not only will the Hope tower provide an expansion of patient beds, but it will also expand forms of patient care.

“When this opens, we’ll be the region’s only comprehensive stroke center. One of the things we’re looking to do is add capacity specific to stroke to increase our abilities to take care of patients,” said Chris Lancaster, CEO of Covenant Health

A health center that focused on providing expansion that caters to the patient experience.

“When we were designing this building several years ago, we were looking at what are some of the frustrations that we hear from our patients and families,” said McDaniel.

Incorporating 250 new parking spaces, an identifiable front door and a new chapel.

Construction workers and Health Care staff gathered to sign the beam before it was placed on the building. Sitting a pine tree on the structure to signify completion of the foundation and as a sign of good luck and prosperity for the hospital.

“As we continue to grow, an investment like this isn’t just for today, this is an investment for the next 50 years. So, we’re glad to have this to expand not only for today but for the future,” said Lancaster.