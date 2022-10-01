MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Kansas State Wildcats had their way against Texas Tech’s defense, as they logged 347 yards rushing in their 37-28 win over the Red Raiders Saturday afternoon.

Wildcat quarterback Adrian Martinez stole the show for the second straight week, as he accounted for 287 total yards and four total touchdowns, three of those scores were on the ground.

This game marks the seventh straight victory for Kansas State in this series between the two programs.

For the Red Raiders, quarterback Donovan Smith accounted for all three touchdowns scored by Texas Tech, two through the air and one on the ground.

However, the Texas Tech offense turned the ball over four times, three of those turnovers came from Smith.

The Red Raiders will next face Oklahoma State next Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Stillwater.