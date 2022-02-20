LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock released the final list of candidates running for city offices in the upcoming May 7 General Election.
The filling period ended at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18.
Here is the list of candidates, listed in order of filing:
Mayor:
- Tray Payne
- Adam Hernandez
- Gulrez “Gus” Khan
- Stephen Sanders
- Epifanio M. Garza
District 1:
- Pat Kelly
- Christy Martinez
District 3:
- Mark McBrayer
District 5:
- Bill Felton
- Chase Head
- Randy Christian
- Jennifer Wilson, M.D.
- Keri Thomas
Early voting will run from April 25 to May 3, according to the City of Lubbock website.
(Press release from the City of Lubbock)