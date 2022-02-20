LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock released the final list of candidates running for city offices in the upcoming May 7 General Election.

The filling period ended at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18.

Here is the list of candidates, listed in order of filing:

Mayor:

  • Tray Payne
  • Adam Hernandez
  • Gulrez “Gus” Khan
  • Stephen Sanders
  • Epifanio M. Garza

District 1:

  • Pat Kelly
  • Christy Martinez

District 3:

  • Mark McBrayer

District 5:

  • Bill Felton
  • Chase Head
  • Randy Christian
  • Jennifer Wilson, M.D.
  • Keri Thomas

Early voting will run from April 25 to May 3, according to the City of Lubbock website.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)