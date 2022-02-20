LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the City of Lubbock released the final list of candidates running for city offices in the upcoming May 7 General Election.

The filling period ended at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 18.

Here is the list of candidates, listed in order of filing:

Mayor:

Tray Payne

Adam Hernandez

Gulrez “Gus” Khan

Stephen Sanders

Epifanio M. Garza

District 1:

Pat Kelly

Christy Martinez

District 3:

Mark McBrayer

District 5:

Bill Felton

Chase Head

Randy Christian

Jennifer Wilson, M.D.

Keri Thomas

Early voting will run from April 25 to May 3, according to the City of Lubbock website.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock)