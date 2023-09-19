LUBBOCK, Texas – Paving operations to place the final road surface on 19th Street is set to begin on Wednesday, said Michael Boyd, Assistant Lubbock Area Engineer.

The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers can anticipate various westbound lane closures on 19th Street. No more than two lanes of traffic will be closed at a time. Lane closures could possibly extend overnight to let the pavement cure.

“To ensure the quality of the new pavement and for the safety of the traveling public, it is vital that no direct traffic be placed onto the newly laid asphalt pavement until it has cured properly,” Boyd said. “We understand this may cause some delay and apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause but we do ask drivers for their help by not driving behind any traffic control devices.”

Side street access to 19th Street will be impacted, Boyd said. No weekend closures are expected.