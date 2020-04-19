Find the library at your place this National Library Week, April 19-25

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

The Lubbock Public Libraries invite all community members to find the library at their place by visiting the website www.lubbocklibrary.com to access virtual services and resources. While the libraries’ physical spaces may be temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the public can discover ebooks, audiobooks, digital magazines, online databases and much more—all from home.

In times of crisis, libraries respond to their community’s needs in innovative and inspiring ways. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, libraries of all types are continuing to make a difference in people’s lives by providing electronic learning resources, including virtual homework help, online crafting and DIY sessions as well as information about keeping your family well and safe.

April 19-25, 2020 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. This National Library Week, the public can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting their library’s website, following them on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek.

The original theme for National Library Week, “Find your place at the library,” was chosen months ago before the emergence of a global pandemic would force libraries to close their buildings. In response to our rapidly-changing times, the theme was revised to “Find the library at your place” to bring attention to how libraries are open for business online, offering the electronic services and digital content their communities need now more than ever.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries of all types across the country each April.

